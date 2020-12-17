5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $248.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $248.00 in after-hours trading. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Lennar shares climbed 3.8% to $77.09 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Lennar shares climbed 3.8% to $77.09 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.98 per share on revenue of $19.46 billion for the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.4% to $289.95 in after-hours trading.

