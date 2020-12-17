Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.98 million.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $900.09 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $688.30 million.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $219.72 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $412.22 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $19.46 billion.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $528.00 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $628.80 million.