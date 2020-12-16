Lennar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rose 3.76% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.39% year over year to $2.82, which beat the estimate of $2.37.

Revenue of $6,826,000,000 decreased by 2.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,650,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.80

52-week low: $25.42

Price action over last quarter: down 2.83%

Company Profile

After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.