Recap: China Distance Education Q4 Earnings

Shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) fell 0.83% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.79% year over year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $65,546,000 declined by 4.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

China Distance Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $11.99

Company's 52-week low was at $5.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.32%

Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd provides online education in China. It focuses on professional education in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries and also other professional education courses such as online test preparation courses for judicial examination, for university students and online language courses as well as courses through its online open learning platform. The company has Online education services, Books and reference materials, Business start-up training services and the Sale of learning simulation software segments among others. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Online education services segment in the PRC.