Recap: ABM Indus Q4 Earnings

Shares of ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) rose 0.89% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.55% year over year to $0.69, which missed the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,484,600,000 decreased by 9.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.79

Company's 52-week low was at $19.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.70%

Company Profile

ABM Industries is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through five segments: business and industry, aviation, technology and manufacturing, education, and technical solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the business and industry segment, which encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, as well as vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.