Recap: Qutoutiao Q3 Earnings

Shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) moved lower by 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 69.57% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $166,400,000 decreased by 15.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $174,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qutoutiao hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 16, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Price Action

52-week high: $6.55

52-week low: $2.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.70%

Company Overview

Qutoutiao Inc is a mobile content platform company in China. Its flagship mobile application is Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users. It has also launched mobile literature application, Midu Novels, which offers users free literature supported by advertising. The mobile literature application, Midu Novels, primarily sources content from traditional PC-based online literature platforms which provide license to publish their literature content on Midu Novels for a fee and offers approximately 40,000 pieces of literature on Midu Novels. The company generates revenue primarily by providing advertising and marketing services.