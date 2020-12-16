Blue Bird: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) were down 0.24% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.78% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $281,411,000 declined by 18.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $255,550,000.

Outlook

Blue Bird Sees FY2021 $750M-$975M; Sees Adj. EBITDA $40M-$65M; Sees Adj. Free Cash Flow Of $(5)M-$20M

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 16, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1410563&tp_key=0a1ff6c245

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.99

52-week low: $8.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.23%

Company Description

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.