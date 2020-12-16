Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Logitech International's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, Logitech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is trading at $91.55, after a 1.27% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 12.94%, and in the past year, by 98.89%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 4.35%. 

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. 

Logitech International Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 22.89 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 22.89 of the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Ideally, one might believe that Logitech International Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued. 

Price Candles

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOGI)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2020
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
74 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com