Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Nike

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Nike (NYSE: NKE) posted a 310.74% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 67.81% over the previous quarter to $10.59 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Nike is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Nike collected $6.31 billion in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $838.00 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Nike’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Nike posted an ROCE of 0.19%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Nike is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Nike, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Nike reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.95/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.47/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Option Trader Bets $5.3M On Nike Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings
A Preview Of The Biggest Earnings Reports This Week
What's In Store For Nike's Friday Report?
Production Ramp Up: Apple Plans To Roll Out More iPhones According To Supplier Report
What You Need To Know In Options For This Week - 12/14
How The Younger Generation Reshaped The E-Commerce Rulebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com