Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 5.44 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.43 Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) - P/E: 8.49 International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) - P/E: 4.02 Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) - P/E: 9.05

Capital Product Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q2 to 0.41 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.26%, which has decreased by 0.62% from 5.88% last quarter.

Most recently, Orion Gr Hldgs reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.51%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 2.06%.

Most recently, International Seaways reported earnings per share at 0.98, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.75%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 1.4%.

Most recently, Sterling Construction Co reported earnings per share at 0.55, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.65. Sterling Construction Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.