Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 10:58am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) fell 0.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $840,957,000 rose by 14.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $772,140,000.

Outlook

Toro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 16, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwxc5dpy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.15

52-week low: $52.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.25%

Company Profile

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sport fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.

 

Related Articles (TTC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2020
How Likely Is a Dividend Cut From Toro?
A Preview Of Toro's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com