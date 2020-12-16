Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) fell 0.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $840,957,000 rose by 14.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $772,140,000.

Outlook

Toro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 16, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwxc5dpy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.15

52-week low: $52.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.25%

Company Profile

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sport fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.