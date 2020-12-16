5 Stocks To Watch For December 16, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $772.14 million before the opening bell. Toro shares gained 0.1% to $92.64 in after-hours trading.
- Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) are in advanced merger talks. The two companies began negotiations this week, and an official announcement could be released before Friday, according to BNN Bloomberg. Aphria shares climbed 7.4% to $8.72 in after-hours trading, while Tilray shares jumped 23.8% to $9.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $2.37 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion for the latest quarter. Lennar will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares gained 0.2% to $74.00 in after-hours trading.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped 7.5% to $4.15 in the after-hours trading session.
