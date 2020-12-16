Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $772.14 million.

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $28.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $255.55 million.

• China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $59.01 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.

• Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $585.50 million.

• Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $174.89 million.