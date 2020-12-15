Nordson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) moved lower by 2.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 11.17% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.53.
Revenue of $558,525,000 declined by 4.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $556,680,000.
Looking Ahead
Nordson Corporation Sees Q1 Sales Growth 2%-3% YoY, Adj. Earnings Growth 15%-20%
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $216.87
Company's 52-week low was at $96.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.71%
Company Overview
Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue and $483 million in operating income in its fiscal 2019.
Posted-In: Earnings