Nordson: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) moved lower by 2.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.17% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $558,525,000 declined by 4.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $556,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Nordson Corporation Sees Q1 Sales Growth 2%-3% YoY, Adj. Earnings Growth 15%-20%

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $216.87

Company's 52-week low was at $96.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.71%

Company Overview

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue and $483 million in operating income in its fiscal 2019.