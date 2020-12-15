Recap: Aspen Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) moved lower by 0.76% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 66.67% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $16,971,000 up by 40.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,620,000.

Guidance

Aspen Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aspen Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 15, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar/detail/1541/2nd-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $13.16

Company's 52-week low was at $4.65

Price action over last quarter: down 1.00%

Company Overview

Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.