Earnings Outlook for ABM Industries

On Wednesday, December 16, ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Based on management's projections, ABM Industries analysts model for earnings of $0.7 per share on sales of $1.43 billion. In the same quarter last year, ABM Industries posted EPS of $0.66 on sales of $1.65 billion.

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.06% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 13.23% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.29 0.29 0.62 EPS Actual 0.75 0.60 0.39 0.66 Revenue Estimate 1.47 B 1.49 B 1.60 B 1.67 B Revenue Actual 1.39 B 1.50 B 1.61 B 1.65 B

Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries were trading at $39.9 as of December 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ABM Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.