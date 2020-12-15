Market Overview

Looking Into Penn National Gaming's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 9:54am   Comments
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $196.20 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 269.89% to $1.13 billion during Q3. Penn National Gaming collected $305.50 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $165.40 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Penn National Gaming posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Penn National Gaming's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Penn National Gaming reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.93/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.49/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

