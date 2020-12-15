Market Overview

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 9:43am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

  1. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) - P/E: 7.23
  2. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 2.74
  3. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 9.2
  4. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) - P/E: 8.08
  5. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 8.38

TravelCenters Of America has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.65, which has increased by 10.17% compared to Q2, which was 0.59. TravelCenters Of America does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cannae Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.46 in Q2 and is now 1.44. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

MarineMax's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.19, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.58. MarineMax does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, The One Group Hospitality reported earnings per share at -0.03, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.08. The One Group Hospitality does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Century Communities saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.21 in Q2 to 1.48 now. Century Communities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

