A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) - P/E: 9.77 O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) - P/E: 0.48 Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 5.95 Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) - P/E: 0.85 Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) - P/E: 9.54

MIND C.T.I. looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.0%, which has decreased by 0.36% from 11.36% in the previous quarter.

O2Micro Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.03. O2Micro Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nortech Systems's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.05. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bridgeline Digital experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q2 and is now -0.37. Bridgeline Digital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Eltek experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.16 in Q2 and is now 0.14. Eltek does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.