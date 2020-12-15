MTS Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 156.76% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $215,055,000 decreased by 4.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $203,150,000.

Outlook

MTS Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MTS Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 15, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.mts.com/events/event-details/q4-2020-mts-systems-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high: $58.78

Company's 52-week low was at $13.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 169.59%

Company Description

MTS Systems Corp is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. Its operations are organized and managed in two business segments; the Test segment and the Sensors segment. Test segment (Test) provides testing solutions including hardware, software, and services which are used by customers in product development to characterize the product's mechanical properties. Sensors segment (Sensors) is an in sensing technologies and solutions used by design engineers and predictive maintenance professionals, serving customers with a focus on total customer satisfaction, and offering regional support to provide and reliable sensing solutions.