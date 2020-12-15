5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $203.15 million before the opening bell. MTS Systems shares gained 1.2% to $58.96 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MTSC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $203.15 million before the opening bell. MTS Systems shares gained 1.2% to $58.96 in after-hours trading. Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) reported a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock. Arvinas shares gained 1.9% to $59.50 in the after-hours trading session. Arvinas shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company reported clinical program updates for its protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110.

(NASDAQ: ARVN) reported a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock. Arvinas shares gained 1.9% to $59.50 in the after-hours trading session. Arvinas shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company reported clinical program updates for its protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. Analysts are expecting Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to have earned $1.53 per share on revenue of $556.68 million for the latest quarter. Nordson will release earnings after the markets close. Nordson shares gained 1% to close at $199.72 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor