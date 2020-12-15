Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 4:53am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $203.15 million before the opening bell. MTS Systems shares gained 1.2% to $58.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) reported a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock. Arvinas shares gained 1.9% to $59.50 in the after-hours trading session. Arvinas shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company reported clinical program updates for its protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110.
  • Analysts are expecting Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to have earned $1.53 per share on revenue of $556.68 million for the latest quarter. Nordson will release earnings after the markets close. Nordson shares gained 1% to close at $199.72 on Monday.

  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) disclosed that it has received a $5 million EVA digital night-vision sensor contract. Intevac shares climbed 6.4% to $6.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) reported a refreshed $1.35 billion buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.545 to $0.575 per share. Waste Management shares gained 0.7% to $115.56 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

