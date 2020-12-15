Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $203.15 million.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $112.16 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $61.00 million.

• DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $556.68 million.