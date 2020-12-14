RCI Hospitality Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 75.41% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $28,786,000 decreased by 36.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,500,000.

Guidance

RCI Hospitality Sees Sales For Clubs And Restaurants Are Expected To Total $35M-$37M And Assuming No Additional Closings And Restrictions; Co. Also Says It Has Currently 36 Locations Open

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.44

52-week low: $6.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.73%

Company Overview

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. The company also owns and operates communication company serving the adult nightclubs industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants and bars. It operates nightclubs through the following brands Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the restaurants segment, the company is building a chain of Bombshells Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas.