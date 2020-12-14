Preview: CooTek (Cayman)'s Earnings

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, December 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.25 and sales around $112.16 million. CooTek (Cayman)'s loss in the same period a year ago was $0.24 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $31.27 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 4.17%. Revenue would be up 258.68% from the year-ago period. Here is how the CooTek (Cayman)'s reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.17 -0.18 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.14 -0.10 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 120.45 M 85.50 M 46.61 M 30.56 M Revenue Actual 126.40 M 107.01 M 68.98 M 31.27 M

Stock Performance

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) were trading at $4.88 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CooTek (Cayman) is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.