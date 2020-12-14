Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) - P/E: 1.2
  2. SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) - P/E: 8.14
  3. Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) - P/E: 6.5
  4. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) - P/E: 8.83
  5. Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) - P/E: 9.77

This quarter, Phoenix New Media experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q2 and is now 0.0. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SciPlay saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q2 to 0.23 now. SciPlay does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Jiayin Gr has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.06, which has increased by 100.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.03. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share at 4.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.02. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 2.64% in the previous quarter.

Telephone and Data saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.56 in Q2 to 0.66 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 3.51%, which has increased by 0.57% from 2.94% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FENG + JFIN)

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
Jiayin: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com