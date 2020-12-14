A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) - P/E: 0.08 Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) - P/E: 2.67 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) - P/E: 5.42 AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) - P/E: 3.41 Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) - P/E: 6.07

Ocugen has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.02, which has increased by 89.47% compared to Q2, which was -0.19. Ocugen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Five Star Senior Living has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.12, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.1. Five Star Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at 0.13, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share at -0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.07. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenlane Holdings’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.46. Greenlane Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.