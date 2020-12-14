Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For FedEx

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) posted a 1286.09% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 11.04% over the previous quarter to $19.32 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest FedEx is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. FedEx collected $17.40 billion in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $151.00 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in FedEx’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, FedEx posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In FedEx's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

FedEx reported Q1 earnings per share at $4.87/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.69/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Want To Send Christmas Packages, Treats To Loved Ones? Uber Could Have The Secret Santa Solution
What You Need To Know In Options For This Week - 12/14
How Contingency Planning Guides Pfizer's Vaccine Distribution
How Fundamental Income Provides Investors Income Through The Net Lease Sector
Electric Last Mile SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
UPS Begins Nationwide Shipping Of Vaccine Kits
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com