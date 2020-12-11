Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: SolarEdge Technologies

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 10:30am   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is trading at $301.51, after a 10.25% spike. Over the past month, the stock increased by 36.06%, and in the past year, by 224.94%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 5.15%

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. 

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 41.72 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 81.39. Shareholders might be inclined to think that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued. 

Price Candles]:

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEDG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2020
A Bright Future For Solar Stocks Powering The Future
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Workhorse, Alibaba And More
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 500 Points; Alaska Communications Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com