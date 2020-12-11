Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Twitter

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 9:53am
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) posted a 120.48% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 36.99% over the previous quarter to $936.23 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Twitter is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q2, Twitter brought in $683.44 million in sales but lost $273.93 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Twitter posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Twitter, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Twitter reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.19/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.06/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

