Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Inseego

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 9:52am   Comments
Share:

During Q3, Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) brought in sales totaling $90.24 million. However, earnings decreased 35.58%, resulting in a loss of $3.44 million. In Q2, Inseego brought in $80.69 million in sales but lost $5.34 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Inseego’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Inseego posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Inseego's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Inseego reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.01/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INSG)

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com