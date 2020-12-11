Construction Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.25% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $224,645,000 declined by 5.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $241,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Construction Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1881/39063

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.97

52-week low: $11.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.85%

Company Overview

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.