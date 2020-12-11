Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Construction Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.25% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $224,645,000 declined by 5.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $241,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Construction Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1881/39063

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.97

52-week low: $11.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.85%

Company Overview

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

 

Related Articles (ROAD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Panel's Nod
Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2020
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Preview: Construction Partners's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Sneak Peek Of This Week's Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com