5 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) received the green light on its Covid-19 vaccine from an external panel of experts that advise the US FDA. Pfizer shares gained 2.8% to $42.88 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PFE) received the green light on its Covid-19 vaccine from an external panel of experts that advise the US FDA. Pfizer shares gained 2.8% to $42.88 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $125.91 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares gained 3.4% to close at $90.55 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: JOUT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $125.91 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares gained 3.4% to close at $90.55 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Its comparable store sales climbed 15.4% year over year, while e-commerce sales jumped 86.4% during the quarter. Costco shares rose 0.02% to $372.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor