5 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) received the green light on its Covid-19 vaccine from an external panel of experts that advise the US FDA. Pfizer shares gained 2.8% to $42.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $125.91 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares gained 3.4% to close at $90.55 on Thursday.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Its comparable store sales climbed 15.4% year over year, while e-commerce sales jumped 86.4% during the quarter. Costco shares rose 0.02% to $372.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), during its Investor Day 2020, said streaming platform Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers. The streaming platform also announced plans to add something new every week with dozens of branded series heading to the streaming platform. Disney shares gained 4% to $160.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also named Charlie Kawwas as new COO and Kirsten Spears as CFO. Broadcom shares fell 2.7% to $399.00 in after-hours trading.
