Recap: Broadcom Q4 Earnings

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) fell 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.81% year over year to $6.35, which beat the estimate of $6.25.

Revenue of $6,467,000,000 higher by 12.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,430,000,000.

Guidance

Broadcom Sees Q1 Sales $6.6B vs $6.52B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bibv6qx9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $426.70

Company's 52-week low was at $155.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.49%

Company Profile

Broadcom--the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago--boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in infrastructure software and security.