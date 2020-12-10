Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lululemon Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Increased 19%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2020 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Lululemon Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Increased 19%

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents by 31.82%. This is a 20.83% increase over earnings of 96 cents per share from the same period last year.

Lululemon Athletica reported quarterly sales of $1.10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 billion by 7.84%. This is a 20.07% increase over sales of $916.14 million the same period last year.

The company also reported third-quarter comparable sales increased 19%.

Lululemon Athletica shares spiked up 3.44% to $381.75 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $399.90 and a 52-week low of $128.84.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

A Look Into Lululemon Athletica's Price Over Earnings
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lululemon
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2020
Lululemon Athletica's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com