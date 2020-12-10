Lululemon Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Increased 19%

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents by 31.82%. This is a 20.83% increase over earnings of 96 cents per share from the same period last year.

Lululemon Athletica reported quarterly sales of $1.10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 billion by 7.84%. This is a 20.07% increase over sales of $916.14 million the same period last year.

The company also reported third-quarter comparable sales increased 19%.

Lululemon Athletica shares spiked up 3.44% to $381.75 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $399.90 and a 52-week low of $128.84.