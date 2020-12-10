Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) rose 4.35% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5050.00% year over year to ($0.99), which beat the estimate of ($1.11).

Revenue of $109,052,000 declined by 63.57% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,360,000.

Outlook

Dave & Buster's Sees Overall Q4 Store Sale Comps Decline 71% And Sales Index Of ~49% Across An Average Of 71 Open Comp Stores

Price Action

52-week high: $48.80

Company's 52-week low was at $4.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.78%

Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.