Recap: SeaChange International Q3 Earnings

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) moved lower by 5.45% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 171.43% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $4,966,000 decreased by 75.83% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/scc/mediaframe/42417/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $4.98

Company's 52-week low was at $0.69

Price action over last quarter: down 11.48%

Company Overview

SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies. The business has two product areas: multiscreen video back office and advertising and video gateway software solutions. The firm's solutions facilitate aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content for its customers. The company derives revenue from sales of hardware, software, systems, and services in multiple-element arrangements. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest in the Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.