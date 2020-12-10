Recap: Oracle Q2 Earnings

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) fell 1.65% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.78% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $9,800,000,000 up by 1.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,790,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oracle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.oracle.com%2F&eventid=2876430&sessionid=1&key=725B5DC83AC06B6FFD23E104A28D7A05®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $62.60

52-week low: $39.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.61%

Company Profile

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.