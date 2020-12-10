Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Adobe Earnings Top Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.12% to 30,033.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 12,378.96. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 3,673.72.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 15,392,190 cases with around 289,450 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 9,767,370 confirmed cases and 141,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 6,728,450 COVID-19 cases with 178,990 deaths. In total, there were at least 68,970,650 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,571,370 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 2.3% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), up 20%, and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM), up 11%.

In trading on Thursday, communication services shares slipped 0.6%.

Top Headline

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.

Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.66 per share. The company’s sales came in at $3.42 billion, versus expectations of $3.36 billion.

Adobe said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, on sales of $3.75 billion. Analysts expect EPS of $2.59 on sales $3.5 billion. The company sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $11.20 on sales of $15.15 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares shot up 226% to $7.00 after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China. Immutep said the study follows encouraging data reported by it in its APIAC Phase 2b study announced at the end of March and presented at the SABCS.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) got a boost, shooting 87% to $106.81. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 998% on Wednesday after the company shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares were also up, gaining 45% to $9.93. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported definitive merger agreement valued at $44.9 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares tumbled 30% to $1.43 after the company priced its 4.3 million share offering at $1.62 per share. ZW Data Action Technologies shares jumped 39% on Wednesday after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) were down 27% to $4.6099 after the company increased a previously-announced bought deal offering to $75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier during the week, announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) was down, falling 27% to $4.20 after surging 79% on Wednesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $46.16, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,839.40.

Silver traded up 0.1% Thursday to $24.015 while copper rose 0.2% to $3.52.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%, French CAC 40 rose 0.2% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5%.

The British economy expanded 10.2% during the three months to October, while industrial production increased 1.3%in October. The country's trade balance deficit widened to £12 billion, worse-than-expected £9.6 billion.

Economics

Annual inflation rate came in unchanged at 1.2% for November.

US initial jobless claims rose to 853,000 in the week ended December 5,versus a revised reading of 716,000 in the previous week.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget statement for November is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.