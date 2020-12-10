Market Overview

Recap: Adobe Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 8:05am
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) decreased 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.71% over the past year to $2.81, which beat the estimate of $2.66.

Revenue of $3,424,000,000 up by 14.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.

Guidance

Adobe said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, on sales of $3.75 billion. The company sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $11.20 on sales of $15.15 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $536.88

Company's 52-week low was at $255.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.48%

Company Profile

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

 

Earnings News

