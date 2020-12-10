Recap: J.Jill Q3 Earnings

Shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) fell 17% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2700.00% year over year to ($1.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $117,224,000 decreased by 29.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $132,200,000.

Guidance

J.Jill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 10, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com%2F&eventid=2626447&sessionid=1&key=07E55DCAD094F7BAB622929375A2D751®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $7.80

Company's 52-week low was at $1.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.71%

Company Profile

J.Jill Inc operates a network of apparel stores in the United States. The company's business strategy is centred on the idea of offering products that appeal to the middle-aged affluent class of women. Its brand portfolio comprises of J.Jill, The J.Jill Wearever Collection and Pure Jill under which it sells jackets, sweaters, knit tops, tees and an array of other women's clothing and accessories that portrays an easy and relaxed lifestyle. The company recognises its revenue through the sale of products employing a multiple channel platform that consists of websites, retail stores and catalogs.