7 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2020

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $9.79 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.2% to $59.85 in after-hours trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 0.5% to $470.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion before the opening bell. Adobe shares fell 1.4% to $477.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion before the opening bell. Adobe shares fell 1.4% to $477.00 in after-hours trading. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 at an investor event. The company also said it expects FY23 and FY24 adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12% year over year. Starbucks also announced plans to launch a shaken iced espresso and oat milk this spring in its stores in the US. Starbucks shares gained 3.5% to $103.95 in the after-hours trading session.

