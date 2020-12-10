Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $9.79 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.2% to $59.85 in after-hours trading.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 0.5% to $470.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion before the opening bell. Adobe shares fell 1.4% to $477.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 at an investor event. The company also said it expects FY23 and FY24 adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12% year over year. Starbucks also announced plans to launch a shaken iced espresso and oat milk this spring in its stores in the US. Starbucks shares gained 3.5% to $103.95 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $42.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares gained 0.5% to $376.10 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $416.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares gained 1.5% to $369.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

