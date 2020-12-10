Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $825.36 million.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $132.20 million.

• Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $168.95 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $42.41 billion.

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $34.28 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.53 per share on revenue of $163.01 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $238.10 million.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $109.70 million.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.