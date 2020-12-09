Greif: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) moved lower by 0.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 37.10% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $1,161,000,000 declined by 5.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $51.27

52-week low: $23.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.46%

Company Description

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in four reportable business segments including Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services from which it earns the majority of the revenue, Paper Packaging, Flexible Products and Services and Land Management.