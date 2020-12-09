5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) - P/E: 3.31 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) - P/E: 4.75 Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) - P/E: 7.2 ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) - P/E: 1.39 GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) - P/E: 5.8

L.B. Foster saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.41 in Q2 to 0.09 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% last quarter.

Most recently, BlueLinx Hldgs reported earnings per share at 4.88, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.92. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ardmore Shipping has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.2, which has decreased by 148.78% compared to Q2, which was 0.41. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 6.33%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 7.16% last quarter.

This quarter, ToughBuilt Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.11 in Q2 and is now 0.0. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GrafTech International has been featured as a value stock. GrafTech International's Q3 EPS sits at 0.35, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.64% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.