Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 5.97 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.05 Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 7.12 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) - P/E: 4.16 Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) - P/E: 8.05

This quarter, Cia Paranaense De Energia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.09 in Q2 and is now 0.46. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from 2.15% last quarter.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q2 to 1.09 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Spark Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.62 in Q2 and is now 0.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.46%, which has decreased by 1.89% from last quarter’s yield of 10.35%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.