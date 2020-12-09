Recap: Vera Bradley Q3 Earnings

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) fell 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $124,849,000 declined by 2.08% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $129,980,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 09, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7zhqgoq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.75

52-week low: $3.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.39%

Company Overview

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.