Campbell Soup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.77% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $2,340,000,000 higher by 7.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000.

Guidance

Campbell Soup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Campbell Soup hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 09, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vejzhp3q

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.54

52-week low: $40.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.10%

Company Overview

With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup. The firm's product assortment includes well-known brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8, and Pepperidge Farm. Following the sale of its international snacking operations, the firm is poised to derive nearly all of its sales from its home turf. Campbell has made a handful of acquisitions to reshape its product mix the past few years, including the tie-up with Snyder's-Lance (completed in March 2018), which stands to enhance its exposure to the faster-growing on-trend snack food aisle, complementing its Pepperidge Farm lineup.